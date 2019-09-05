Yahoo down: Company gives new update as outage continues for over 4 hours

American web services provider Yahoo has said that they have identified the issue behind the outage that saw thousands of people taking to social media to complain. Yahoo is down but their customer care employees are very active on Twitter and are trying to reply to frustrated customers.

"Yahoo down" is also trending on Twitter in various countries as people complain about the issues that they are facing due to the outage. Mail and various other services of Yahoo are not working, leading to problems in many other services connected to mail as well. For example, people are not able to get OTPs being sent to their email by various other services.

We apologize for the inconvenience you are experiencing. At this time, we have identified the issue and it is being addressed. While we cannot provide a specific time when the issue will be resolved, our team is working to correct it as soon as possible. -TC — Yahoo Customer Care (@YahooCare) September 5, 2019

Yahoo has assured that the company is working to fix the problem as its top priority.

We're working diligently and will do our best to keep you in the loop as we work to address technical issues with accessing some of our services. We will be posting as soon as an update is available and thank you for your patience! — Yahoo Customer Care (@YahooCare) September 5, 2019

Meanwhile, people on Twitter are sharing their "Yahoo is down" experiences in the most hilarious way.