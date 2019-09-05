International Development News
Yahoo down: Company gives new update as outage continues for over 4 hours

Yahoo is down from over 4 hours and the company has assured that it is working on it.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 17:09 IST
American web services provider Yahoo has said that they have identified the issue behind the outage that saw thousands of people taking to social media to complain. Yahoo is down but their customer care employees are very active on Twitter and are trying to reply to frustrated customers.

"Yahoo down" is also trending on Twitter in various countries as people complain about the issues that they are facing due to the outage. Mail and various other services of Yahoo are not working, leading to problems in many other services connected to mail as well. For example, people are not able to get OTPs being sent to their email by various other services.

Yahoo has assured that the company is working to fix the problem as its top priority.

Meanwhile, people on Twitter are sharing their "Yahoo is down" experiences in the most hilarious way.

