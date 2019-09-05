International Development News
Development News Edition
Is Yahoo working now? Most services back online but questions remain

Most services provided by Yahoo are working now but questions about missing emails still remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 19:34 IST
Yahoo has said that most of its services are now back online and it is working restore other Yahoo services as well. Several users have also reported that Yahoo is working now. But many still have questions as some mails seem to be missing (received during the period that services were not working).

Yahoo was facing outages in various parts of the world from over 6 hours and frustrated users were tweeting about it from all over the world.

The American web services provider has now confirmed that most of the services by Yahoo are working now.

People are now questioning "Is Yahoo working now?" and if the emails received during the 6-hour period will eventually come through.

Yahoo has not yet responded about the questions about missing emails yet.

