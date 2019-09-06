Vivo Z1x to go on sale on Sept 13; starting price Rs 16,990

Chinese phone maker Vivo launched on Friday the Vivo Z1x, its latest Z-series smartphone designed for ultimate gaming, multitasking experience, and photography enthusiasts. Starting from September 13, the phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Vivo India's online store.

The Vivo Z1x features a 6.38-inch (16.20 cm) FHD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView Display with 2340 x 1080-Pixel resolution, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. The phone is armored with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE chipset with a clock speed of up to 2.3 GHz and Adreno 616 GPU that boosts phone's multitasking and gaming capabilities. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie-based on Funtouch OS 9.1 and comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB onboard storage option. It also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

In the camera department, the Vivo Z1x comes with a 32-megapixel AI front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI Filters, AR stickers, Portrait light effects, Live Photo, AI Beauty, Fun Video and more features for an amazing selfie-taking experience. On the back, it houses a 48-megapixel primary lens powered by Sony IMX582 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel AI super-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture for the portrait shots. Additional camera features include AI filter, Backlight HDR, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait light effects, AR stickers, slow motion, time-lapse photography, Ai Beauty, Live Photo, Fun Video, AI Super Night Mode.

The Vivo Z1x comes with a 4500mAh battery which supports 22.5W FlashCharge for uninterrupted and long-lasting performance. Just 5-minutes of charging will offer 3-hours of Talktime and 50 percent charge takes 30 Minutes, Vivo claims. For gaming and seamless multitasking capabilities, the phone comes with Vivo multi-turbo mode that comprises of four modes: The Net Turbo mode helps maintain an improved network status, while the Center Turbo ensures that the game's CPU and memory consumption remains smooth and lag-free. The AI Turbo studies phone usage and helps open applications that you commonly use in a faster and optimized manner, while the Cooling Turbo mode comes handy during intense gaming sessions and helps bring down the phone's temperature.

The Vivo Z1x incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner which unlocks the phone in just 0.48 seconds. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is available in Phantom Purple and Fusion Blue color options and carries a price tag of Rs 16,990 for (6GB+64GB) storage variant and Rs 18,990 for (6GB+128GB).

