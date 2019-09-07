Mi Band 4 in India: Reports drop hint about launch date and it's fairly soon

Xiaomi fans have been eagerly waiting for the launch of Mi Band 4 in India for more than 2 months now. The fitness band was launched in June in China but hasn't made an appearance in India till yet.

To the surprise of fans, some reports have come to light suggesting that Mi Band 4 India launch might be scheduled for September 17, along with Xiaomi's biggest smart-home devices launch in the country.

Mi Band 4's prime competitor Honor Band 5 was launched in India in early August and has been eating up sales of Xiaomi for over a month now and the Chinese tech giant sure won't let that happen for much longer so Indian fans can expect a sweet surprise anytime soon.

Both the bands offer 0.95-inch color AMOLED displays along with fitness tracking features like step counter, activity tracking, sleep tracking and much more. Honor Band 5 gains an edge over Mi Band 4 when it comes to fitness tracking with few more features and better sleep tracking as it also tracks your breathing pattern, heartbeat and much more while Xiaomi's band only tracks your heartbeat. But how much these extra features will matter to Indian users is yet to be seen.

At the smart-home device's launch on September 17, Xiaomi is expected to launch a TV, guessing by the poster it has released for the launch. The Chinese tech giant has not dropped any hint that Mi Band 4's India launch is also scheduled for the same day and the media reports that suggest that the band will launch in India don't provide any substantial proof. But Xiaomi is expected to bring the band in India sooner than later as it won't want competitors eating their share of sales.