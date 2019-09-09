Samsung Galaxy M30s specs, images pop up online ahead of Sept 18 launch

With just a few days to go until the Samsung Galaxy M30s makes its official debut in India, a new leak has detailed some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

According to popular tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy M30s will boast a 6.4-inch (16.26cm) Super AMOLED display. The phone will run on Android 9.0 (Pie) and will come with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the phone will come with a 24-megapixel front-facing camera and triple rear camera module that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel Super Wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone will also incorporate AR Emoji and USB Type-C port and will weigh 174gm.

Samsung Galaxy M30s has 48MP (F/2.0)+5MP(F/2.2)+8MP(F/2.2) (Super Wide Angle) Back Camera System with 24MP Front Camera, AR Emoji & USB Type-C with Android 9. 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB Storage with 6.4" Super AMOLED Display. Dimensions: 159x75.1x8.9mm, 174g. #GoMonster #SamsungM30s pic.twitter.com/4GJzSknCpF — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 7, 2019

Similar specs have been revealed by another tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore who posted TENAA images and key specification of the Samsung Galaxy M30s. According to his tweet, the phone will measure 159×75.1×8.9(mm) and will sport a 6.4-inch display.

Last week, a dedicated microsite in Amazon India revealed that the Galaxy M30s, the successor of Galaxy M30, will be unveiled at 12 noon on September 18. The teaser confirmed that the phone will come with a 6000mAh battery and a new powerful processor which is rumored to be Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC. The Amazon teaser shows the Samsung Galaxy M30s will sport a Super AMOLED waterdrop notch display with amazing screen-to-body ratio and will be equipped with "_8MP" Triple Camera which probably means the phone will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. The teaser also confirmed the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy M30s. The upcoming phone is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in India.

Image credit: Amazon India