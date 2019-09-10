Polaroid Lab will turn your digital photos into physical photos instantly

Polaroid is launching a new device called Polaroid Lab that essentially makes the photo-creation process as easy as the push of a button.

To create physical Polaroid photos, select an image from your phone's gallery and then place your phone face-down on the top of the device. By using mirrors, lights, and chemistry, it will spit out a real Polaroid picture that develops as you shake it, Engadget reports.

Polaroid Lab will go on sale on October 10th for USD 130 in the US. It is compatible with devices running iOS 11 or above and Android 7 or above. (ANI)

