Huami Amazfit GTR vs Mi Smart Band 4: Which one to go for?

Xiaomi-backed brand Huami has launched the Amazfit GTR smartwatch that offers up to 24 days of battery life, in India. The Chinese wearable maker has released only Amazfit GTR 47.2mm display variant and not the 42mm model. Well, Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 4 is also gearing up to hit the Indian market with an Amazon teaser revealing that the much-anticipated band will come in four more colors, four more music, and four more fitness.

Huami and Mi are among the most popular wearable brands that never fail to fascinate users with attractive features. Here's a look at how the 47mm Huami Amazfit GTR smartwatch stacks up against the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 that is yet to make its way to the Indian market.

Design

The Huami Amazfit GTR measures 47.2 x 47.2 x 10.75 mm, weighs approx. 48 gm (stainless steel) and comes with a dual crown and circular face. The interchangeable strap is made from Fluororubber, and leather which is 22mm wide. It also has two physical keys (power and function button) by the side for easy navigation.

The Mi Smart Band 4 measures 46.9 x 17.9 x 12.9 mm, weighs 22.1 gm and comes in capsule design. The wrist band is made from thermoplastic polyurethane which is 18mm wide. It has no physical buttons but a capacitive button is present at the extreme end of the display.

On the design front, the Mi Smart Band 4 weighs 25.9g lighter and has no physical buttons like Amazon GTR. Also, the former's wrist band is 4mm narrower than the latter which makes it better.

Display

The Huami Amazfit GTR features a 326ppi 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454-pixels resolution and is waterproof to a depth of 50 meters. The screen is guarded by Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with Anti-fingerprint coating. Huami has also added the Always-On display feature to the Amazfit GTR.

Image Credit: Amazfit

The Mi Smart Band 4 sports a 282ppi 0.95-inch colorful AMOLED display with 120×240 pixels resolution and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It comes with 2.5D tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating for screen protection.

In terms of display, the Huami Amazfit GTR offers 46.32 percent bigger screen size, higher resolution, higher pixel density, and has better damage-resistance glass as compared to the Mi Smart Band 4.

Features and functions

The Huami Amazfit GTR smartwatch is compatible with Android 5.0 OS and above versions, iOS 10.0 and above versions. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0 BLE NFC, GPS + GLONASS, and more. Sensors include BioTracker PPG biological tracking optical sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, Air-pressure sensor, Capacity sensor, Ambient light sensor.

The Amazfit GTR provides 12 sports modes including climbing, outdoor running, walking, outdoor riding, skiing, indoor riding, open water swimming, elliptical trainer, trail running. The BioTracker PPG biological tracking optical sensor not only offers advanced full-scale heart-rate monitoring but also provides functions such as vibration alerts if the heart rate goes out of range. Other health monitoring features include step counting, sleep monitoring, calorie count.

Image Credit: Flipkart

Other features include weather forecast, call reminder, alarm clock, app notifications, event reminder, Find my Phone, compass, stopwatch, countdown, sedentary reminder for inactivity, music control.

The Mi Smart Band 4 is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 OS and above versions, iOS 9.0 or above versions. Connectivity options include BT5.0 BLE. Sensors include 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, and Capacitive proximity sensor. It supports basic health monitoring features like heart rate monitoring, heart rate alerts, sleeps monitoring and idle alerts. It comes with 6 workout modes that include Treadmill, exercise, outdoor running, cycling, walking, swimming and tracks step counts, distance, calories burned during sports.

The Mi Smart Band 4 comes with an inbuilt microphone for voice commands and smart home control. Other features include Alarm, pre-set watch face, customizable watch face, lock screen, timer, stopwatch, phone alarm and notifications, incoming calls, message notifications, calendar notifications, app notifications, weather forecast, Find my phone, phone unlock, event notification, Night mode, Do not disturb mode (works even without phone), music controls on band, Bluetooth broadcasting, battery level display, different ways to wear, OTA updates.

Both the smartwatches share many similar features, however, the Amazfit GTR lacks an in-built microphone for voice-commands. On the other hand, the Mi Band 4 lacks an inbuilt-GPS, compass and supports only six sports mode as compared to the 12 modes in the Amazfit GTR.

Battery

The Huami Amazfit GTR is equipped with a 410mAh Li-polymer battery that the company claims will last 24 days of regular activity, up to 74-days in basic watch mode and 40 hours with continuous GPS usage on a single charge.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 packs a 135mAh Li-polymer battery that lasts upto 20 days on a single charge.

Both the smartwatches support 2Pin Pogo Pin charger but the Amazfit GTR has higher battery capacity and offers four days longer battery life than Mi Band 4.

Price

The Huami Amazfit GTR is available in stainless steel and aluminum versions and is priced Rs 10,999. However, the 42mm display version is available in Cherry Blossom Pink, Moonlight White, Starry Black, and Coral red color options.

The Mi Smart Band 4 is available in black, orange and navy blue color options at a starting price of 169 Yuan or roughly Rs 1,700. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is also available in the NFC version and Avengers limited edition series in China.

Verdict

If you want a premium-looking smartwatch-cum-fitness tracker with ultra-long battery life, then Amazfit GTR will be good choice. But if you are hunting for an inexpensive fitness band rather than a smartwatch then the Mi Smart Band 4 is the best option as it offers a lot of health tracking and fitness features at an unbeatable price.