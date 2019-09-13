Mi Band 4 India: Expected price, specifications and all you need to know

Mi Band 4 is finally coming to India on September 17, after more than 2 months of its launch in China. Xiaomi fans were eagerly waiting to for the fitness band and competitors did the job well in stirring up the game by launching very competitive products in the time frame.

India is not new to the fitness band industry, many such devices from a variety of brands are available in the country. But it was Mi Band that really kickstarted the industry and all of its generations have been highly successful in India. Mi Band 4 India launch was on the list of thousands of loyal fans who are eager to update or start a new journey with the latest generation.

Despite the popularity of earlier generations, In India, Mi Band 4 faces very tough competition from the likes of Honor Band 5, Samsung Fit E and even it's own earlier generation Mi Band 3, which still remains very relevant.

Before the Mi Band 4 India launch, here is the expected price, specifications and everything else that you need to know.

Mi Band 4 India

Specifications

Mi Band 4 Indian version is likely to have the same specifications as the global version. It is expected to come with a 0.95-inch color AMOLED touchscreen display with a layer of 2.5D curved glass on top of the screen. It will feature a 135 mAH battery that the company claims can last up to 20 days. Additionally, the smart band packs a six-axis accelerometer that helps it monitor physical activities better than Mi Band 3 and will be able to track swimming patterns as well.

However, the NFC version of the band might not make it to India just yet. But if Xiaomi's own Mi Pay gets successful in India, the company may consider launching the Mi Band 4 NFC version in the country in the following months.

Expected price

Mi Band 4 is expected to be priced between Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,100 in India and will be sold through Amazon and Xiaomi's own online store. The band faces tough competition in India and Xiaomi's aggressive pricing of Mi Band 4 in India will be a major factor impacting its sales.

The band is expected to go on the sale the following week itself but as always, it is likely to be available in flash sales in limited quantities.

Competition

As mentioned earlier, in India, Mi Band 4 faces very tough competition from Honor Band 5 and Samsung Fit E. Honor's offering is priced at Rs 2,500 and its features are at par with Xiaomi's band.

Honor Band 5 does offer a few extra fitness tracking features and better sleep tracking over the Mi Band 4 but in real-world usage the difference is marginal. Earlier generations of fitness bands from these companies were also close competitors but Xiaomi had a bigger share of sales due to its aggressive pricing. What happens this time is yet to be seen.

Samsung Fit E Band, on the other hand, lags behind in features when compared to Mi Band 4 and Honor Band 5 but in terms of brand loyalty, Samsung has a much wider fan base.