Mi Band 4 vs Honor Band 5: The ultimate face-off

Both Mi Band 4 and Honor Band 5 have been launched in various markets for several weeks now, we are here with a detailed comparison after few weeks of usage. Mi Band 4 India launch is scheduled next week and its the perfect time to be in the market for a fitness band.

The competition is very close, be it the display, features, design, but there are still some things that differentiate them over the long run.

Mi Band 4 vs Honor Band 5

Design and build

The strap quality on Honor Band 5 looks cheap whereas Mi Band 4's strap looks and feels a bit more premium, so we have a clear winner here.

On the other hand, to charge the Honor Band 5, you do not have to take out the device out of the strap and can plug it in directly but with Mi Band 4 it is a bit clumsy.

The winner in this department is Mi Band 4 because even though charging Xiaomi's band is a little clumsy, it's great battery life makes you comfortably live with it. But looks are a very subjective matter so Honor Band 5 may appeal to many other users.

Display

Starting off with the display, both the bands have 0.95-inch color AMOLED displays but Honor Band 5 gains an edge here as the display looks a bit sharp and is better to look at because of its bigger yet sleeker design.

But the display on Mi Band is not at all bad, Xiaomi's offering also has an edge as it supports more band faces so the band is way more customizable.

In the display compartment, its a tie between both the bands. If you are someone who doesn't like to play around with watch faces much then Honor Band 5 is a good choice but the variety of watch faces available on Mi Band 4 bridges the gap if you are a tech-savvy user.

Fitness tracking features

Honor band 5 offers more fitness tracking features compared to Mi Band 4 but those are not likely to be used very often. But Honor's product does win when it comes to tracking sleep.

Xiaomi's offering only tracks your heartbeat whereas Honor Band 5 tracks your breathing pattern and much more. Due to the additional tracking, the Huawei Health app is able to give you much more than Mi Fit app, including suggestions and way more details.

Price

Price is where earlier generations of Mi Bands have also dominated Honor Bands. Honor Band 5 costs a little more than Mi Band 4 (the difference may vary according to your country) and Xiaomi has gained the trust of many users over the years so that factor also remains.