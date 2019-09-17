Asus ROG Phone II set for India launch on Sept 23: Here's all you need to know

Asus is all set to launch its game-centric smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone II with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 48MP dual rear camera setup, 12GB RAM, ultra-responsive AirTriggers II technology and 6000mAh battery with side-charging design, in India on September 23 at 12:30 PM. Launched back in July, the ROG Phone II also comes in an upgraded version called the Asus ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition, which was unveiled earlier this month at the IFA 2019 tech show in Berlin.

Earlier today, Asus India shared the launch news via its official Twitter handle. Leading e-commerce platform Flipkart has also made live a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Asus ROG Phone II. The Asus ROG Phone II will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Taiwan-based multinational computer and phone maker revealed in a social media teaser.

The ROG Phone II is all set to revolutionise smartphone gaming forever and knockout other flagships. 23rd September is the day when the ROG Phone II will quench the thirst for the ultimate weapon. #ROGPhoneII #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/3grhYg4ubg — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) September 17, 2019

The Asus ROG Phone II features a 6.59 -inch AMOLED 10-bit HDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, Bluelight Filter for eye care and Corning Gorilla 6 Glass protection. The Capacitive touch panel with 10 points multi-touch offers 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 600nits brightness.

The Asus ROG Phone II is powered by 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and GameCool II 3D Vapor-Chamber to avoid thermal throttling. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of onboard UFS 3.0 storage. The phone runs on Android Pie OS with new ROG UI.

The Asus ROG Phone II also incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology for a smart unlocking experience.

From being the world's first flagship smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, GameCool II and the ultra-responsive AirTriggers II, the #ROGPhoneII is set to grant you the power to be a Gaming God! Watch the livestream on 23rd Sept., 12:30PM #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/YMqNIzmpqD — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) September 17, 2019

In terms of optics, the Asus ROG Phone II houses a dual rear camera system that includes a Sony flagship IMX586 48-megapixel primary image sensor that offers 79-degrees field-of-view, followed by a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with 125-degrees of field-of-view, 200 percent wider view and real-time distortion correction feature. Additional camera features include electronic image stabilization, AI Scene Detection; four modes that include- Auto; Portrait; Panorama and Night; and Quad Bayer technology. On the front, the Asus ROG Phone II features a 24-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, 77.9-degrees field-of-view, and eight filtres.

The Asus ROG Phone II packs a massive 6000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging technology. On the audio front, the phone comes with dual front-facing speakers with DTS:X Ultra support; Stereo speaker with dual NXP TFA9874 smart amplifier, Quad microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity features include an integrated 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2x2 MIMO); WLAN 802.11ad 60GHz; Bluetooth V 5.0; GPS; Wi-Fi direct and NFC.