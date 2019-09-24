SD665, 5000mAh battery: Vivo U10 launched at Rs 8,990 in India

Introducing the online-focused U-Series, leading smartphone brand Vivo released today the Vivo U10 with mesmerizing design, AI Triple Rear Camera, massive battery with industry-leading fast charging technology and enhanced performance, in India.

Starting 29th September, the device will be available in two glamorous color variants Electric Blue and Thunder Black via Amazon India and Vivo India E-stores.

The device will be available in three memory variants: (3GB+32GB) at Rs 8,990, (3GB+64GB) at Rs 9,990 and (4GB+64GB) priced at Rs 10,990. Launch offers include 10 pct instant discount on all SBI Credit and Debit cards, No-cost EMI upto 6 months and Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000.

The Vivo U10 comes with a 6.35-inch (16.15cm) HD+ Halo FullView Display with 1544 x 720-pixels resolution, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 89 percent screen-to-body-ratio and 2.5D curved design on the back. It incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Access feature for a smart unlocking experience.

The device is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665AIE Mobile Platform based on 11nm process technology and Adreno 610 GPU that offers up to 10 percent improvement in power consumption and 2x AI performance and Multi-turbo for an ultimate graphics and gaming experience. The U10 comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and runs on Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 that comes with dark mode, ultra game mode, and other stunning features. It also includes a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

For photography, the device houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and a triple camera module on the back that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel Super Wide-Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degrees field-of-view and a 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. Additional camera features include slow motion, time-lapse photography, AI Filters, HDR, Portrait Bokeh and more.

The Vivo U10 is equipped with a massive 500mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology that delivers 38.6 hours of talk-time, 15 hours of facebook, 12 hours of Youtube and 7 hours of PUBG playing with just 10 minutes of charge, Vivo claims. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, OTG, FM and more.