Russian spaceship with UAE astronaut blasts off into space

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 25-09-2019 19:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Russian Soyuz spaceship blasted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome towards the International Space Station on Wednesday carrying a crew of three, including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, NASA television reported.

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori, Russian commander Oleg Skripochka, and flight engineer Jessica Meir of NASA were expected to dock with the space station about six hours later.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
