Everything about Amazon's new lineup of Echo devices and eero mesh WiFi system

Online retailing giant Amazon just announced eight new members to the Echo family of smart devices alongside new Alexa features, smart home experiences, developer tools, and new eero mesh WiFi system and other Alexa device makers to help consumers make their smart home devices more convenient, simpler and safer to use.

The all-new lineup of Echo devices and other solutions are available for pre-booking on Amazon.com and will be shipped later this year.

Newly announced Echo devices include:

All-new Echo (3rd-gen)

Echo Flex: A plug-in smart speaker with Alexa

Echo Dot with a simple, bright LED display and clock

Echo Show 8 with HD display, crisp and powerful audio, and a camera with a built-in shutter

Echo Studio that comes with Dolby Atmos for an immersive 3D audio experience

Echo Buds with Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and hands-free access to Alexa

Echo Frames with Alexa

Echo Loop: Alexa-enabled smart ring

All-new Echo

Image Credit: Amazon

With improved sound and updated fabric design, the All-new Echo sports the same audio architecture as the Amazon Echo Plus. It has new premium speakers powered by Dolby to play 360° audio with crisp vocals and dynamic bass response. Priced at USD 99.99, the device will be available in Charcoal, Sandstone, Heather Gray and the Twilight Blue color options. The device is available for pre-booking and will start shipping from October 16.

Echo Flex

Image Credit: Amazon

The plug-in smart speaker plugs directly into a standard electrical outlet and lets you voice control compatible smart home devices, make hands-free calls, get weather updates and access more information via voice assistant Alexa. It also comes with an in-built USB port to charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor. The Echo Flex is available for pre-booking at USD 24.99 and will be released on November 14.

Echo Dot with clock

Image Credit: Amazon

Adding a bright LED display with a light sensor, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock shows things like temperature or alarm times. It is available for pre-order for USD 59.99 in four color options- Charcoal, Plum, Sandstone, Heather Gray and will be released next month.

Echo Show 8

Image Credit: Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8-inch HD display, stereo sound, and a built-in camera shutter to control the privacy. Using voice or interactive display, users can control and manage their compatible smart home devices, make hands-free video calls, send voice notes, watch favorite TV shows, movies, videos or listen to podcasts, music from streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, catch up on latest news, weather updates, or traffic or any other information.

The device is available for pre-booking in two colors: Sandstone and Charcoal for USD 129.99 and will be released on November 21.

Echo Studio

Image Credit: Amazon

The innovative speaker is equipped with five speakers that produce powerful bass, Dolby Atmos technology coupled with Sony's 360 Reality Audio to deliver a truly immersive 3D audio experience. The Echo Studio automatically analyzes the acoustics of a room, fine-tuning playback for optimal sound, irrespective of its location. It also has an in-built Zigbee smart home hub which can be used to control and manage compatible smart home devices like lights, doors, locks, ACs, security cameras and more. Using Alexa, users can play music, read the news, watch movies, check weather and access any information.

The smart speaker is available for pre-order for USD 199.99 and will be released on November 7.

Echo Buds

Image Credit: Amazon

The sweat-resistant wireless earbuds come with Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology, sealed in-ear design to limit background noise and deliver an immersive sound. In terms of performance, the Echo Buds incorporate a long-lasting battery that deliver up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case.

Echo Buds use advanced microphones to give hands-free access to Alexa to stream music, play audiobooks, make calls, set reminders or get directions and access Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device. Echo Buds are available for pre-booking in three sizes for USD 129.99 and will be released on October 30.

Echo Frames

Utilizing the four beamforming micro speakers and Amazon open-ear technology, the lightweight and durable frames direct sound towards ears while providing hands-free access to Alexa to make calls, manage compatible smart home devices or listen to podcasts. It also supports access to Google Assistant from a compatible device.

Image Credit: Amazon

With no camera or display, Echo Frames look like regular glasses and are compatible with Android 8.0 or greater OS version. The all-day glasses will be available in limited volumes by invitation only, at an introductory price of USD 179.99 and USD 249.99 thereafter.

Echo Loop

The scratch and water-resistant smart ring offers one-click access to Alexa via two microphones and an in-built balanced armature speaker. Echo Loop comes with an all-day battery and Piezoelectric haptic resonant vibrator that vibrates when a user receives notifications or an incoming call, or while Alexa is streaming any request.

Image Credit: Amazon

Echo Loop will be available in four sizes: Small (S), Medium (M), Large (L) and Extra-Large (XL) and black titanium finish, only in the United States. Just like Echo Frames, the smart ring will be available in limited quantities by invitation only, at an introductory price of USD 129.99 and USD 179.99, thereafter.

Alongside a new lineup of Echo devices, the e-commerce giant also introduced several other devices and new Alexa features to voice control and manage smart devices.

eero mesh WiFi system

The eero mesh WiFi system replaces the existing router and seamlessly connects your entire home with fast and reliable WiFi, covering up to 5,000 sq.ft. With the TrueMesh technology, eero intelligently routes traffic to avoid congestion, buffering, and dropoffs. It automatically updates to deliver security patches, improved performance, and new features.

Image Credit: Amazon

The eero mesh WiFi system is powered by a 700 MHz quad-core processor coupled with 512MB RAM and 4GB flash storage. Currently, the all-new eero (1-pack) is available only in the US market for USD 99 or USD 249 for a 3-pack and will later be expanded to Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom markets.

Echo Glow

Echo Glow, a multi-color smart lamp that lets you voice control color, brightness and accordingly set morning and bedtime routines. The device can be controlled using any Alexa-enabled device such as the Echo Dot, Echo Plus or the Alexa app.

Image Credit: Amazon

The device is available for pre-booking on Amazon at USD 29.99 and will be shipped to customers later this year.