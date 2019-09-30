Showcasing the latest robot technologies from around the world, the 2019 Robot World will be held at KINTEX, Korea from October 9-12 2019

Korean Robot Industry Association held its 2019 Robot World Press Conference at Koreana Hotel on Septemeber 27th, where they introduced 2019 Robot World's key features and major programs

The 14th annual Robot World is jointly organized by the Korea Robot Industry Association, Korea Robot Industry Development Institute, and the Korean Association of control. Over 160 companies from 10 countries will operate 500 booths to show their industrial robots, service robots, robot parts, smart manufacturing solutions, application uses, and drones. The International Robot Industry Show, the International Robot Contest, and the International Robot Technology Forum will be held simultaneously.

The International Robot Industry Exhibition, hosted by the Korean Robot Industry Association, will have SI companies demonstrate robot application within various industries. In particular, the world's first case of a collaborative robot utilizing 5G network technology is expected to attract attention. In addition, logistics robots, medical & rehabilitation robots, wearable robots, as well as products & technologies in the field of service robots will be exhibited, and participation of a number of Korean robot companies that have achieved localization is expected to attract attention. Until now a number of robot parts have depended on Japanese products.

More than 30 events will provide opportunities for understanding the global and local robot industry trends and encourage continuous development. Some events include the New Product Launching Show, Robot Business Presentation, and Autonomous Transport Robot Forum.

The exhibition will be followed by the "Global Robot Business Forum" and the "Korean-ASEAN Robot Business Forum," where robotics engineers from around the world will present robot industry forecasts to those visiting the exhibition.

The International Robot Contest consists of 9 competitions and 29 categories, and will be attended by 4,000 people from 12 countries. It is aimed at fostering talent, improving robot technology, and increasing robot technologies knowledge in the public.

The International Robot Technology Forum will provide an opportunity to share key issues regarding the status and application cases of collaborative robots and discuss ways to activate and stimulate this industry.

Kim Hwangeun, Vice President of the Korean Association of Robot Industry, who will supervise the 2019 Robot World, said: "We will turn it into a leading global exhibition by adding a platform for smart factories and artificial intelligence technologies like robots, which will surely play a leading role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

www.korearobot.or.kr

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190930/2595660-1