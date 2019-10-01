International Development News
Devdiscourse News Desk Cape Town
Updated: 01-10-2019 16:27 IST
Afrihost servers down? Users report problems in accessing email, websites

Representative Picture. Image Credit: Storyblocks

The South African Internet Service Provider Afrihost seems to be facing some problems on Tuesday with many users taking to Twitter to complain about the issue. Afrihost is an Internet Service Provider providing a number of services, including ADSL broadband, Fibre, Fixed Wireless, Mobile and web hosting.

Many users have tweeted asking if Afrihost servers are down?

Afrihost has not yet issued a statement about the "Afrihost down" complaints.

Update: The company confirmed that Afrihost servers are down and said that they are working to solve the problem.

COUNTRY : South Africa
