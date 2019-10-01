Afrihost servers down? Users report problems in accessing email, websites

The South African Internet Service Provider Afrihost seems to be facing some problems on Tuesday with many users taking to Twitter to complain about the issue. Afrihost is an Internet Service Provider providing a number of services, including ADSL broadband, Fibre, Fixed Wireless, Mobile and web hosting.

Many users have tweeted asking if Afrihost servers are down?

So Afrihost's servers are down. Oh hell. Just when I have a mountain of work to urgently get done and sent off pic.twitter.com/AQlDfIXtha — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) October 1, 2019

is @Afrihost down i can not access any of my domain? — Ziluleke. Jikingqina (@Jikingqina) October 1, 2019

Also Read: 'New algorithms can help identify cyber-bullies on Twitter'

Afrihost has not yet issued a statement about the "Afrihost down" complaints.

Update: The company confirmed that Afrihost servers are down and said that they are working to solve the problem.