Everything about Samsung Galaxy Fold including price, availability in India

South Korean tech giant and India's leading smartphone brand Samsung launched today the revolutionary Galaxy Fold, foldable smartphone-cum-tablet, in India. Designed ergonomically, the luxury smartphone comes with a high-end large display, powerful processor and dual-battery to take the consumer experience to the next level.

Starting October 4th, the Galaxy Fold will be available for pre-booking at Samsung India's online store, Samsung Shop and select 315 outlets across 35 Indian cities and shipping will begin on October 20, 2019. Priced INR 164,999, the device will be available in 12GB RAM and 512GB memory configuration in Premium Cosmos Black color.

Moreover, consumers will be offered a dedicated 24×7 concierge service and one-year Infinity Flex Display protection for accidental damage coverage with one-time screen protection. The device will be accompanied by the Samsung Galaxy Buds and a unique slim Aramid Fiber case for enhanced protection. The device can be paired with Samsung DeX for a PC-like experience and supports Samsung Knox and virtual assistant Bixby with new functionalities.

Galaxy Fold specifications

The Galaxy Fold, Samsung's first foldable smartphone, features two displays: a 4.6-inch (11.62cm) HD+ Super AMOLED Display on the cover with 720 x 1680 pixels resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio, which when opened turns into a 7.3-inch (18.51cm) QXGA+ Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED panel with a screen resolution of 2152 x 1536 pixels and 4.2:3 aspect ratio.

Image Credit: Samsung

The device is armored with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform based on 7nm process technology coupled with Adreno 640 GPU, 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage and runs on Android 9 (Pie) with unique UX for multitasking capabilities and app continuity.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a six-camera array that includes a selfie-camera on the cover, triple rear cameras and dual camera setup on the main display. The 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover comes with an aperture of f/2.2, 1.22μm pixel size, and 80-degree field-of-view (FOV).

Image Credit: Samsung

On the main display, the device houses a 10-megapixel selfie camera and 8-megapixel RGB Depth Camera with 1.12μm pixel size, 85-degree FOV and an aperture of f/1.9 while on the back, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel Ultra Wide Camera with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view, a 12-megapixel Wide-angle Camera with 77-degree field-of-view and dual-aperture mode (f/1.5 and f/2.4) and a 12-megapixel Telephoto Camera with f/2.4 aperture and 45-degree field-of-view. Additional camera features include Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in the optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF.

The LTE model packs a 4,380mAh dual battery with Fast Wireless Charging compatible with QuickCharge2.0 and AFC, and Wireless Power Share capabilities while the 5G model comes with 4235mAh battery capacity. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou).

The Galaxy Fold is equipped with a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side and face recognition technology for quick and secure authentication and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology for surround sound.