International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Facebook's Instagram launches Snapchat-like "Threads" app

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 03-10-2019 22:10 IST
Facebook's Instagram launches Snapchat-like "Threads" app

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it was launching a separate camera-first messaging app, "Threads", for it's photo-sharing platform Instagram, another blow in the company's social media war with smaller rival Snapchat.

The launch of the app, which like Snapchat and Instagram is centered around photos but is also focussed more on keeping users connected with small groups of friends, knocked 7% off Snap Inc's shares in afternoon trading.

Through Threads, users can upload status, share location and battery status with their close friends on Instagram, the social media company said in a blog https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2019/10/privacy-matters-threads post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019