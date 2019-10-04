International Development News
Instagram introduces Threads to message close friends

As part of its plans to integrate its messaging services, Facebook has introduced a new app from Instagram that makes chatting with close friends seamless.

ANI California
Updated: 04-10-2019 22:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Called Threads, the standalone camera-first messaging app allows you to share photos, videos, Stories, with close friends from Instagram, the official release notes.

Although Threads will be a standalone app, messages from close friends will also be visible in the main app's Direct section. Threads is available globally. (ANI)

