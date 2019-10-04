Google Chrome 79 will block non-secure content on HTTPS sites

Google Chrome has announced that it will now ensure that HTTPS websites load only secure content.

Chrome 79 will start blocking mixed content by default, where subresources on the page are loaded insecurely over http:// to help improve user privacy and security on the web, the official blog notes.

On the other hand, users will also be able to opt out of mixed content blocking on particular websites. The company noted that Chrome users now spend over 90 per cent of their browsing time on HTTPS on all major platforms. (ANI)

