International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

NASA's all-female spacewalk to happen this month

NASA's plan of conducting an all-female spacewalk may finally materialise this month.

ANI Washington DC
Updated: 05-10-2019 22:42 IST
NASA's all-female spacewalk to happen this month

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

NASA's plan of conducting an all-female spacewalk may finally materialise this month.

As Cnet reports, astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir are set to do the first-ever all-female spacewalk on October 21. Meir said that the International Space Station (ISS) is qualified to perform the spacewalks and that there are enough properly sized suits this time.

The all-female spacewalk was earlier planned for International Women's Month in March. However, it was stalled due to the lack of enough medium-sized suits. (ANI)

Also Read: NASA in megadeal with Lockheed for moon mission

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019