NASA's all-female spacewalk to happen this month

NASA's plan of conducting an all-female spacewalk may finally materialise this month.

As Cnet reports, astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir are set to do the first-ever all-female spacewalk on October 21. Meir said that the International Space Station (ISS) is qualified to perform the spacewalks and that there are enough properly sized suits this time.

The all-female spacewalk was earlier planned for International Women's Month in March. However, it was stalled due to the lack of enough medium-sized suits. (ANI)

