ARCSMGE conference creates more opportunities in Africa’s geotechnical industry

The 17th African Regional Conference on Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering originates from the fact that Africa as an entire continent suffers from a pronounced infrastructural deficit as compared to other developed countries and regions.

The 17th African Regional Conference on Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering (ARCSMGE) was slated to commence on October 6 and continue until October 9, 2019 in South Africa's Cape Town. The conference is intended to endow the audience with a vibrant milieu where young presenters below the age of 35 are inspired to exercise their presentation and technical writing skills on a continental podium.

The ongoing conference will also serve the practitioners, academics and students of all geotechnical backgrounds. It will offer extensive opportunities for technical committee meetings, workshops, paper presentations, exhibitions and sponsorships. The main theme of ARCSMGE is "Innovation and Sustainability in Geotechnics for Developing Africa". The conference theme is broad and inclusive; presenting a range of opportunities to stakeholders from the entire geotechnical industry.

South Africa's Cape Town has been chosen for this conference as the city is one of the top tourist destinations in Africa. The city also boasts modern, beautiful and cultural diversities and attracts tens of thousands of tourists from around the globe.

The organizer of this ARCSMGE is South African Institute of Civil Engineering: Geotechnical Division. Denis Kalumba, Solly Phalanndwa and Trevor Green are the Chairman of Organizing Committee, Chairman of SAICE Geotechnical Division and Past Chairman of SAICE Geotechnical Division.