Apple accused of stealing tech for 'Sign in with Apple' feature

Apple is reportedly facing a lawsuit over the alleged infringement of the "Sign in with Apple" feature that simplifies the signup process for new apps and services.

According to Beebom, email client Blue Mail developer Blix has alleged that Apple stole its "Share Email" feature and integrated it with the "Sign in with Apple" feature.

The developer claims that the technology was patented back in 2017 under its 'Share Email' feature that anonymises public messaging by enabling a user to share a public address without revealing the original email address. (ANI)

