Google wants Android OEMs to offer 'digital wellbeing' app

Google wants people to keep a check on their digital wellbeing and it is reportedly pushing third-party Android device makers to offer some kind of digital wellbeing app.

According to documents viewed by 9to5 Google, Google requires that all devices that launch on or upgrade to Android Pie or Android 10 have a digital wellbeing solution along with parental controls. Although Google offers its own Digital Wellbeing app, OEMs are free to build their own solution.

However, the guidelines require that the app should provide statistics such as the total amount of screen ON time, a number of devices unlock, count of notifications received and must include schedule DND mode using Wind Down. (ANI)

