Redmi 8 launched for Rs 7,999 in India; Redmi Note 8 Pro launch set for Oct 16

Xiaomi launched today the Redmi 8 budget-centric smartphone with the stunning Aura Mirror design, Dot Notch Display, AI Dual rear camera system, fast-processor and 5000mAh High-capacity battery with fast-charging support in India.

Starting October 12, the device will be available for purchase at Mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart. The Redmi 8 will be available in three color options, namely, Sapphire Blue, Onyx Black, and Ruby Red, and two memory configurations: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64 GB priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively.

In addition, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain announced that the first 5 million buyers will get the 4GB+64GB variant for Rs 7,999 and those ordering the 3GB storage variant will get upgraded to the 4GB variant.

Redmi 8 specifications

The Redmi 8 boasts a 6.22-inch (15.8cm) HD+ Dot Notch Display with 720 x 1520-pixels resolution at 270ppi and 70.8 percent NTSC ratio. The device is protected by splash-proof nano-coating by P2i, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock feature for a quick unlocking experience.

Image Credit: Twitter (@RedmiIndia)

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile platform clocked up to 2.0GHz and Adreno 505 650MHz GPU coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Additionally, it comes with a dedicated microSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 512GB. The device operates on Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.

For photography, the Redmi 8 houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary lens with dual PD, powered by Sony IMX 363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additional features include AI Portrait Mode and AI scene detection feature that can detect up to 33 scenes, including 6 India-specific categories.

Image Credit: Twitter (@RedmiIndia)

The Redmi 8 packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging via Type-C port which gives up to 2 days of battery life. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE ; WiFi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2; GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster and a Wireless FM Radio.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi also revealed that it will launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro with a 64-megapixel quad-camera set up in India on October 16. To recall, the phone made its global debut in China in August.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a 6.53-inches (16.59 cm) FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340-pixels resolution and 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor coupled with 6/8GB of RAM and 64/128GB onboard storage and runs on Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera and Quad rear camera setup that includes an industry-leading 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture powered by Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh in-built battery that supports 18W Fast Charging and also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.