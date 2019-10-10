90Hz display; SD855+ SoC: OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition launched

After nearly a month of teasers, leaks, and rumors, the OnePlus 7T Series finally made its global debut today at an event in London. Under the series, the Chinese phone maker launched three flagship smartphones, namely the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

The OnePlus 7T Series comes preloaded with powerful Android 10 OS which is further enhanced by the upgraded OxygenOS that offers:

Smooth and Seamless experience

Improved Zen Mode

Smarter Gallery

Easier customization

The OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro are priced starting at 549 pounds and 699 pounds respectively and will be available from October 17 while the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will go on sale on November 5 and carries a price tag of 799 pounds.

In India, the OnePlus 7T is priced starting at Rs 37,999, the OnePlus 7T Pro at Rs 53,999 and both the models will go on sale on October 12. The McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999 and will go on sale on November 5.

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T, which was launched in India late last month, sports a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1000nits peak brightness. The phone is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass and also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus Mobile Platform coupled with Adreno 640 GPU, 3800mAh battery and super-fast UFS 3.0 storage.

Image Credit: OnePlus

The phone features a circular triple rear camera module that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture that offers 117-degrees field-of-view, and a 12-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 7T comes with the company's signature Matte-Frosted glass and will be available in two color options- Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver. The flagship smartphone comes in two memory variants: 8GB+128GB base model and 8GB+256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 7T Pro

Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with the industry-leading 90Hz refresh rate, 3120 x 1440-pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the super-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.0 storage.

Unlike the OnePlus 7T, the Pro variant features a vertically aligned rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary lens powered by Sony IMX586 with f/1.6 aperture, an 8-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 16-megapixel Ultra Wide Angle Lens with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degrees field-of-view. On the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter powered by the Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Additional camera features include 3x Optical Zoom, UltraShot, Nightscape, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image, Time-Lapse, and Super Slow Motion video shooting.

The OnePlus 7T Pro packs a 4085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support that provides about 70 percent charge in just 30 minutes. Connectivity features include: Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS, Type-C port.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The device is protected by a precision-crafted case accented in carbon fiber and Italian-made Alcantara and will be available in Haze Blue and Papaya Orange color options.