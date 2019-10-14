Nubia Z20 with two AMOLED displays and triple cameras goes on sale for USD 549

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Nubia released today the Nubia Z20 smartphone with a dual-screen display, triple-lens camera, Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and 4000mAh battery.

Currently, the Z20 is available in Europe, UK, US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Macau, and Singapore and will very soon expand to more locations. The phone is available for purchase in 8GB+128GB memory configuration and Diamond Black color option for USD 549 while the Twilight Blue color version will soon be available across stores.

The Nubia Z20 features a main 6.42-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340-pixels resolution at 401ppi and 19.5:9 aspect ratio and sports a 5.1-inch Always-on Display with 720 x 1520-pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio on the back. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and as well as on the back.

The high-end device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform combined with Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone operates on Android 9.0.

For photography, the smartphone features a triple camera setup that incorporates a 48-megapixel primary lens powered by Sony's IMX586 CMOS image sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 0.8μm pixel size, followed by a 16-megapixel Ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 122.2-degrees field-of-view and an 8-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. Additional camera features include- Dual color temperature flash, 8K video shooting at 15FPS, HDR10, OIS anti-shake and more.

The Nubia Z20 is equipped with a 4000mAh battery with 27W Fast Charge 4.0 capability that delivers 100 percent charge in less than 100 minutes. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, dual nano-SIM slot. Sensors include Pressure sensitive, light sensors, compass, acceleration/gyroscope, fingerprint, and dual-color temperature sensor.