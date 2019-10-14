Apple iPhone SE 2 with A13 chip to cost USD 399: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's second iteration of its 'affordable smartphone', the iPhone SE 2, is expected to be released in Q1, 2020, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made his price predictions of the anticipated device.

As MacRumors reports, Kuo estimates the iPhone SE 2 to cost USD 399. Even as an affordable upgrade option, the iPhone SE 2 is said to have a form factor similar to the iPhone 8.

In terms of the specifications, the iPhone SE 2 is likely to run A13 chip, the same processor powering the latest iPhone 11, 3GB RAM, upto 128GB internal storage, and no 3D Touch. (ANI)

