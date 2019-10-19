International Development News
Vatican issues fix for eRosary app flaw

Vatican's latest attempt at directing the millennials to the almighty, the eRosary wearable device, has been marred with a very Earthly problem- cybersecurity issues.

ANI
Updated: 19-10-2019 21:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As Cnet reports, security researcher Baptiste Robert found that the 'Click to Pray' eRosary app contains a bug that would have allowed a hacker to take over user's account just by knowing the registered email address.

Robert reached out to the Vatican and the issue has since been fixed. (ANI)

