Huawei Nova 5z powered by Kirin 810 AI chipset launched in China: Price, Specs

Huawei has introduced a new member to the Nova 5 family, namely, the Huawei Nova 5z with IPS LCD display, quad rear camera setup, Kirin 810 AI chip and a 4000mAh battery. The phone is available for pre-booking in China in Black, Blue, and Emerald Green color options and in two memory configurations.

The 6GB + 64GB base model is priced at CNY1,599 (roughly USD 225) and the 6GB+128GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY1,799 (roughly USD 255).

Coming to the specifications, the Huawei Nova 5z sports a 6.26-inch FHD+ LCD display with 2340x1080-pixels resolution and DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

The device is powered by octa-core HUAWEI Kirin 810 AI chipset based on 7nm process technology and Leonardo da Vinci NPU architecture along with Mali G76 820MHz GPU. The device comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128 GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB.

The upgraded GPU Turbo is optimized for up to 60 mainstream games, a stable output of high-frame images and reduced game power consumption. The Nova 5z runs on EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie and is also equipped with the Ark compiler to make the Android application experience smoother.

The Huawei Nova 5z houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, an AI selfie-timer and Portrait super night scene. The rear camera setup incorporates 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, real-time distortion correction, followed by a 2-megapixel macro lens that supports 4cm macro photography and lastly a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Additional camera features include PDAF, contrast focus, Portrait Mode, HDR, time-lapse photography, slow motion, Smart Filter, Fun AR, night view and more. The Nova 5z is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the back panel.

The device packs a 4000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support that charges up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, A-GPS, OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.