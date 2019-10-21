TENAA listing reveals full specifications of Vivo iQOO Neo 855 edition

Vivo is gearing up to unveil the Snapdragon 855 Edition of the iQOO Neo smartphone i.e. the upgraded version of the iQOO Neo which was launched back in July 2019 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, up to 8GB RAM / 128GB storage and 4500mAh battery with 22.5W flash charging support.

Ahead of the October 24 official unveiling, the company has already confirmed that the Snapdragon 855 Edition will support up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, but only on the 8GB variant of the iQOO Neo while the 6GB +64GB variant will support UFS 2.1 storage. The device will come in Electro-optic violet, Carbon Black and Icelandic Aurora color options and three memory configurations: (6GB + 64GB), (6GB + 128GB), and (8GB + 256GB).

The iQOO Neo 855 is the latest member of the iQOO family after iQOO Pro and is confirmed to pack a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support that the company claims will deliver a 25 percent charge in just 10 minutes.

The TENAA listing of the iQOO Neo 855 with V1936A/T model number reveals that the device will feature a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2340×1080-pixels resolution. As the name reveals, the device will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform coupled with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

As for the camera, the smartphone will house a triple rear camera module that includes a 12-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the iQOO Neo 855 will be equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity features include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will also incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner for a quick unlocking experience.