Belkin India introduces an entire ecosystem of accessories for iPhone 11 series

This range of tech accessories by Belkin is inspired by the creative ways people use the iPhone and other Apple products in their lives. All accessories feature the "Made for Apple" certification which means that they have met the developer standard for Apple performance, safety and regulations. It includes includes, the ROCKSTAR Headphones with Lightning Connector, the BOOSTUP Wireless Charging Pad, BOOST CHARGE USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector, the SCREENFORCE TemperedGlass Screen Protection and also the SCREENFORCE InvisiGlass Ultra Privacy Screen Protection.

Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, Belkin India, said, "The latest collection of tech accessories from Belkin is symbolic of our style and classy functionality. The products are designed to support the Apple ecosystem and are a must have for all iPhone users. The new range includes lightning audio headphones, wireless fast chargers, connectivity and screen protection - all aimed to enhance the customers experience".

Audio

ROCKSTAR Lightning Headphones

Rockstar Headphones with Lightning Connector are designed to address the most common pain point for iPhone users: having a pair of headphones that connect via Lightning, and not a 3.5mm jack. These headphones are built to deliver high-quality sound, offer supreme comfort and have additional features such as water resistance and noise reduction. This positions ROCKSTAR as the ultimate high-performing Lightning audio solution for iPhone 11 users in the market today.

BOOSTUP Wireless Charging Pad

The BOOSTUP Wireless Charging Pad 10W is optimized to deliver fast wireless charging. It is also engineered to work with lightweight plastic cases up to 3mm. A white LED light indicates your phone is properly aligned and charging, while an amber light alerts you to the presence of a foreign object. The light is specially designed to not disrupt the surrounding environment.

Connectivity

BOOST CHARGE USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector

This elegantly designed cable is compatible with USB Power Delivery, making it an ideal companion for your fast charging USB chargers. The product supports Fast Charge† for iPhone 8 or later products with an 18-watt or higher USB-C power adaptor. This feature allows charging up to 50% in just 30 minutes* or sync photos and videos to a USB-C enabled laptop. The added cable length of 1.2 meters which is 33% longer than standard USB cables with lightning connectors, allows flexibility while charging.

Next-Generation Screen Protectors & Privacy Shield

SCREENFORCE TemperedGlass Screen Protection for iPhone 11 / Pro / Pro Max

Engineered to be stronger than regular glass, TemperedGlass provides resilient, hard-wearing protection for your phone screen. It retains the smooth glide and feel of the screen, and is tested extensively to deliver the brightness, sharpness and clarity you expect from the iPhone 11 series.

SCREENFORCE InvisiGlass Ultra Privacy Screen Protection

InvisiGlass Ultra Privacy Screen Protection lets you enjoy full screen privacy in portrait mode, keeping all your emails, texts, and sensitive content protected from prying eyes.

To share photos and videos with friends, simply flip your phone to landscape mode for an unobstructed view of your screen. This protector is created with micro louver technology, an advanced 2-way side filter to reduce vision from a 30 degree angle for the ultra-privacy needed in business users.

(With inputs from Belkin India)