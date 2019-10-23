Sony launches Xperia 1 Professional Edition in Japan: Price and Specs

Japanese technology giant Sony launched today the Xperia 1 Professional Edition with special features for photographers, video producers, and mobile esports players. The special edition can be purchased from Sony Store and offline stores directly managed by the company in Japan.

Priced starting at 143,000 Yen (excluding tax) and 157,000 Yen (including Tax), the Professional Edition is available for pre-booking in lone Black color option and is scheduled to be released on October 25.

The Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition features a 6.5-inch Organic EL and HDR-compatible 4K display with 3840 x 1644-pixels resolution, BT2020 color gamut and an aspect ratio of 21: 9. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and comes with IPX5/8 rating for water resistance and IP6X rating for dust resistance. It also incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB and operates on Android 9 Pie.

As for the camera, the phone houses the same triple camera setup as the basic version of Xperia 1 i.e a 12-megapixel (26 mm) primary lens with f/1.6 aperture, a 12-megapixel (52mm) Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel super-wide-angle lens (16mm) with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The device features a "Creator Mode" color setting that utilizes Sony's master monitor technology, a standard used for video production globally and also supports home screen rotation in landscape orientation. It comes with a pre-installed "Imaging Edge Mobile" application that allows users to wirelessly transfer still images and videos from the camera to the phone and "Transfer & Tagging add-on" mobile application that allows users to directly attach IPTC metadata to photos shot with the phones' camera.

The Xperia 1 Professional Edition packs a 3330mAh battery that offers about 510 hours of continuous standby time in LTE models, 570 hours in 3G models and nearly 490 hours in GSM models. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11ac; 4x4 MIMO; Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C wired LAN connection, wired Ethernet connections, NFC.