Huawei Band 4 comes with TFT color display and USB-A port

Days after the launch of Honor Band 5i, Huawei has launched its latest fitness tracker, namely, the Huawei Band 4 with a pill-shaped home button and colourful touch screen. Priced at CNY199, the fitness tracker provides a stunning visual experience, engaging interface, and smart message and phone-call notifications.

The Huawei Band 4 is currently available for purchase in Indonesia and Thailand in Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Graphite Black color options. As for China, the device is scheduled to go on sale early next month i.e. on November 1.

The Huawei Band 4 sports a 0.96-inch TFT color screen with 80 x 160-pixels resolution and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. Huawei Watch Face Store provides creative watch faces according to users' mood. The band is powered by Apollo 3 processor and is compatible with Android 4.4 or later versions and iOS 9.0 or upper versions.

The fitness tracker features nine exercise modes including cycling, running, rowing and provides detailed information about heart rate, heart rate zone, steps, distance, speed, calories, and more metrics. Huawei TruSeen 3.5 monitors heart rate with accuracy and provides intelligent reminders via vibrations if your heart rate exceeds the maximum average rate.

With TruSleep 2.0, the fitness band tracks the heart rate during sleep to recognize the four phases and analyze the sleep quality. It identifies 6 types of sleep problems and further provides suggestions to help you enjoy better sleep.

The Huawei Band 4 packs a 91mAh battery that offers more than 6 days of usage time on a single charge and comes with a built-in USB plug for an adapter and cable-free charging, anywhere and anytime. Connectivity features and sensors include- Bluetooth v4.2, USB-A port, 3-axis acceleration sensor, Infrared wear sensor, and optical heart rate sensor. Connectivity features such as GPS, NFC are missing from the fitness tracker.