Unicode says we use this emoji the most!

We all love using emoji and even as Unicode Consortium - the organisation behind these emoji, keeps adding more characters every year, the undefeated winner in terms of usage is the laughing with tears of joy emoji.

Laughing with tears of joy or joy smiley face emoji is the most used emoji; used 9.9 per cent of the time, followed by the red heart emoji at 6.6 per cent of the time, and heart eyes smiley emoji used 4.2 per cent of the time, Fast Company notes.

Unicode released 168 new emoji as part of its version 12.1, including 138 gender-neutral forms, and 78 variations of holding hands emoji. (ANI)

