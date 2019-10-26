International Development News
Development News Edition

NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 00:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 00:11 IST
NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

NASA will send a golf cart-sized robot to the moon in 2022 to search for deposits of water below the surface, an effort to evaluate the vital resource ahead of a planned human return to the moon in 2024 to possibly use it for astronauts to drink and to make rocket fuel, the U.S. space agency said on Friday.

The VIPER robot will drive for miles (km) on the dusty lunar surface to get a closer look at what NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine has touted for months: underground pockets of "hundreds of millions of tons of water ice" that could help turn the moon into a jumping-off point to Mars. "VIPER is going to assess where the water ice is. We're going to be able to characterize the water ice, and ultimately drill," Bridenstine said on Friday at the International Astronautical Congress in Washington. "Why is this important? Because water ice represents something significant. Life support."

VIPER stands for Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover. The rover is expected to arrive on the moon's south polar region in December 2022, carrying four instruments to sample lunar soil for traces of hydrogen and oxygen - the basic components of water that can be separated and synthesized into fuel for a planned fleet of commercial lunar launch vehicles.

In development at NASA's Ames Research Center in California, the VIPER robot will log "about 100 days of data that will be used to inform the first global water resource maps of the moon," NASA said in announcing the plans. NASA is in the process of kickstarting its Artemis program, an accelerated mission to put people back on the moon for the first time since the 1970s to train and prove technologies that would later be sent on a Mars mission.

Scientists have eyed lunar water as a key resource for enabling long-duration astronaut missions on the moon, though its form and exact amount are unknown. VIPER will aim to find out. NASA crashed a rocket onto the moon's south pole in 2009 to confirm traces of lunar water ice in the plume of dust kicked up upon impact.

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Tiny walking rover bound for the moon; NASA aims for first manned SpaceX mission in first-quarter 2020

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Chiefs rule out QB Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers with a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes was injured Oct. 17 at Denver in Kansas Citys win over the Broncos but was able to practice Wednesday ...

UPDATE 2-Obama on Rep. Cummings: "Nothing weak about looking out for others"

Democratic leaders past and present remembered the late Elijah Cummings on Friday in eulogies that drew an implicit contrast between the civil rights activist and President Donald Trump, in whose impeachment inquiry the lawmaker played a le...

Soccer-Brazil's Bolsonaro criticised over plans to attend Copa final

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, an admirer of Latin Americas military dictatorships, courted controversy on Friday when he said he might go to next months Copa Libertadores final in the Chilean stadium once used as a detention centre. R...

US budget deficit soars in 2019 to just under $1 tn, highest since 2012: Treasury

Americas budget deficit soared to nearly USD 1 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year as government borrowing swelled, the US Treasury announced Friday. The deficit jumped by 26 percent to USD 984 billion, the highest since 2012, as spending outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019