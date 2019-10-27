International Development News
Science News Roundup: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Science News Roundup: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

NASA will send a golf cart-sized robot to the moon in 2022 to search for deposits of water below the surface, an effort to evaluate the vital resource ahead of a planned human return to the moon in 2024 to possibly use it for astronauts to drink and to make rocket fuel, the U.S. space agency said on Friday. The VIPER robot will drive for miles (km) on the dusty lunar surface to get a closer look at what NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine has touted for months: underground pockets of "hundreds of millions of tons of water ice" that could help turn the moon into a jumping-off point to Mars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

