Instagram rolls out stricter policy banning self-harm, suicide content

Instagram has announced stricter guidelines banning self-harm and suicide content on its platform.

In an official blog, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the company will no longer allow fictional depictions of self-harm or suicide, including drawings, memes, or content from films or comics using graphic imagery.

It will also remove imagery including materials or methods associated with self-harm or suicide. Accounts sharing such content will also be delisted in search or Explore. (ANI)

