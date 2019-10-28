Microsoft Word, PowerPoint now have access to Adobe Creative Cloud Libraries

You can now source relevant images from Adobe Creative Cloud Libraries for your presentation on Microsoft Word or PowerPoint.

As Engadget notes, MS Word and PowerPoint now have direct access to Adobe's Libraries that have images from company logos to font styles.

Designers can create an updated logo in Adobe's tools for immediate access to everyone. The support is aimed at streamlining designing work. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)