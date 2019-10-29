International Development News
Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

Image Credit: Twitter (@IndiaPOCO)

Poco F1, the smartphone that was dubbed as 'flagship killer' killer to mock OnePlus, had lost its charm in recent days but with Xiaomi's announcement that it will be among the first phase of devices that will get MIUI 11, users got a huge relief. It was supposed to get the update between October 22-31 and the company has stick to its words and the update is rolling out, but it seems that it is not rolling out for everyone just yet.

On top of that, MIUI 11 is based on Android Pie and not Android 10 (at least in India) so expect some features to be missing. But the security patch is updated to October 2019.

Despite all the cons, the refreshed MIUI 11 will definitely give your Poco F1 a breath of fresh air with the much-awaited dark mode and a lot of other features and UI changes. The update log is similar to the MIUI 11 update that reached Redmi Note 7 Pro users earlier this week.

MIUI 11 is comprehensively designed for full-screen display devices like that of Poco F1 and the company says that it ensures that "nothing stands between you and your content." It also adds a "Sounds of nature" feature and the company says that the notification will also keep changing dynamically and won't make you tired.

MIUI 11 also adds Mi Share, Mi Doc Viewer to the Poco F1 and also updates the Notes app. Quick replies feature has also been added in this update.

As always, MIUI update log doesn't mention all the new features that are bundled with the update so there's still a lot to discover. Users have also said that the new update also brings different options for hiding the notch but it is yet to be tested.

Launched more than a year ago, Poco F1 still remains a strong contender in the mid-range priced at around Rs 15,000. The "flagship killer" killer place has been taken over by the mighty K20 series launched by the company. K20's Always-On display was among the most-awaited feature but due to hardware limitations, it will be hard to get it in Poco F1, even with the MIUI 11.

