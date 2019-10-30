International Development News
Spotify Kids launched for young listeners

Spotify has launched a dedicated app for children, called Spotify Kids, with a focus on privacy and safety.

Spotify Kids launched for young listeners
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Spotify has launched a dedicated app for children, called Spotify Kids, with a focus on privacy and safety.

Spotify Kids app is a composite of playlists, which is easy for kids to find music and stories from their favourite movies or TV shows, notes the official blog.

Spotify says the content in the app is hand-picked by editors who have experience curating content for kids. Spotify Kids app is currently in beta and available in Ireland. It will be introduced to all markets that have Premium Family in the coming months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

