Hulu users can now download on Android devices
Hulu has announced download support for Android devices and Fire TV tablets.
Hulu tweeted that users who subscribe to ad-free plans will be able to download and watch offline using the supported devices.
In an official blog, the company notes that content from Premium Add-ons will not be downloadable on Hulu. Users can have up to 25 episodes and movies downloaded at one time on up to five devices. (ANI)
