Hulu users can now download on Android devices

Hulu has announced download support for Android devices and Fire TV tablets.

  ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  01-11-2019 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 23:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hulu tweeted that users who subscribe to ad-free plans will be able to download and watch offline using the supported devices.

In an official blog, the company notes that content from Premium Add-ons will not be downloadable on Hulu. Users can have up to 25 episodes and movies downloaded at one time on up to five devices. (ANI)

