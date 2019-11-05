Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS to go on sale in China on Nov 10

The Huawei Mate 30 RS which was unveiled back in September under the Huawei Mate 30 series is all set to go on sale in China, starting from November 10. The other flagship smartphones unveiled under the series, namely the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro are already available for purchase in the country.

Designed to deliver a high-end and luxurious experience, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS comes with four cameras placed on a glass band that elegantly blends with the precision-crafted leather exterior design.

Specifications and features

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS comes with a 6.53-inch Flex OLED display with 2400x1176-pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 18.4:9 and has a water resistance rating of IP68.

The device is powered by octa-core Kirin 990 5G SoC based on a 7nm+EUV technology along with 16-core Mali-G76 GPU. The Mate 30 RS comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 stoarge and runs on EMUI10 based on Android 10.

The Mate 30 RS is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports 40W wired SuperCharge and 27W Wireless SuperCharge. The phone features an in-screen fingerprint scanner and 3D Face Unlock for enhanced security.

The quad rear camera module on the Huawei Mate 30 RS incorporates a 40-megapixel Ultra-Wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 40-megapixel SuperSensing Wide camera with f/1.6 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), followed by an 8-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS and a 3D Depth Sensing lens.

The rear cameras support 3x Optical Zoom, 5x Hybrid Zoom and up to 30x Digital Zoom, Real-time Cinematic Bokeh for professional portrait photography, Dual OIS+AIS for image stabilization, Ultra-slow Motion, Ultra Wide Angle Time-lapse, and 4K video recording. On the front, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

Carrying a price tag of CNY 12,999 in China and EUR 2,095 in Europe, the high-end device comes in Black and Red color options and lone 12GB+512GB memory configuration.