Chrome OS 78 brings picture-in-picture for YouTube

Google launched the latest Chrome OS 78, loaded with a number of improvements and features, including the ability to finally play YouTube videos in PiP mode.

As 9to5 Google reports, YouTube for Android app supports picture-in-picture (PiP) with Chrome OS 78. If you are playing a video and switch to another window, covering or minimising, the app would automatically run in PiP mode in the bottom-right corner.

The latest version also includes tools to help organise workspace, make phone calls, and print quickly. The Virtual Desks feature allows one to create separate workspaces within a Chromebook while the click-to-call feature allows you to send a number to your mobile phone when browsing the web. (ANI)

