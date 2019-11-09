Twitter Analytics not working? Tweet impressions flatlined for many users

The Twitter Analytics feature that shows tweet metrics is malfunctioning for many users on Saturday. The feature is regularly used by a significant portion of Twitter users to evaluate their tweets and shows you metrics like Retweets, Replies, Likes, Link Clicks and much more.

The feature can be accessed by going to Twitter Analytics or one can also see the reach of his tweets with the "Tweet Activity" pop-up box on the website or app itself.

But the feature seems to be malfunctioning for many users on Saturday who are saying that tweet impressions have flatlined to "zero" both on the Twitter Analytics and the pop-up box. Checking it at Devdiscourse office in India, the feature is indeed malfunctioning.

Twitter has not yet responded to the complaints and the geographical impact of the problem is not immediately known.

Twitter Analytics is a widely used feature, especially by businesses, to evaluate the impact of content being shared and plan ahead.