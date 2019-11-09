International Development News
Development News Edition

Twitter Analytics not working? Tweet impressions flatlined for many users

Twitter Analytics seems to be malfunctioning for many users on Saturday who are saying that tweet impressions have flatlined to "zero".

Twitter Analytics not working? Tweet impressions flatlined for many users
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Twitter Analytics feature that shows tweet metrics is malfunctioning for many users on Saturday. The feature is regularly used by a significant portion of Twitter users to evaluate their tweets and shows you metrics like Retweets, Replies, Likes, Link Clicks and much more.

The feature can be accessed by going to Twitter Analytics or one can also see the reach of his tweets with the "Tweet Activity" pop-up box on the website or app itself.

But the feature seems to be malfunctioning for many users on Saturday who are saying that tweet impressions have flatlined to "zero" both on the Twitter Analytics and the pop-up box. Checking it at Devdiscourse office in India, the feature is indeed malfunctioning.

Twitter has not yet responded to the complaints and the geographical impact of the problem is not immediately known.

Twitter Analytics is a widely used feature, especially by businesses, to evaluate the impact of content being shared and plan ahead.

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Wenger contradicts Bayern's claim they turned him down

Arsene Wenger has contradicted a claim by Bayern Munich that they turned him down for the vacant head coachs job and accused the defending German champions of a lack of discretion. Bayern needs a new coach after Niko Kovac was sacked last S...

Social networks essential for adults' well-being: Study

Healthy social relationships and connections have found to be beneficial and a booster for adults, irrespective of the number of friends and how large their circle is. The findings were published in the journal Psychology and Aging.Stereoty...

Tejaswini bags India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting

The seasoned Tejaswini Sawant secured Indias 12th Olympic quota in shooting by qualifying for the final of the womens 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 14th Asian Championships here on Saturday. The 39-year-old Sawant earned the Tokyo quot...

Ayodhya verdict: UP Police maintaining vigil on rumour mongers

Uttar Pradesh Police has adopted a four-pronged strategy to maintain peace in the communally-sensitive state in view of the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute, a top police officer said on Saturday. Police is checking hate a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019