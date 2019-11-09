Mercedes Benz to build zero-emission G-Class EV

The automobile industry is pacing towards e-mobility and the latest luxury car maker to announce its steps towards the zero-emission goal is Mercedes.

In an official tweet, the company promised to introduce a zero-emission EV version of the Mercedes Benz G-Class. The first electric SUV was unveiled one year ago, Engadget reports.

To bring out the electric version of the G-Class SUV, Mercedes will be required to add an extra-large battery to an already large-bodied G-Class, which could result in more weight. (ANI)

