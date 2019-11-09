Roku announces app for Apple Watch

Roku has announced its official app for the Apple Watch, making it easier for users to control content from their wrists.

The Roku app on Apple Watch allows you to control the Roku device by turning your smartwatch into a remote. The circular crown on the Apple Watch controls the volume, the official blog notes.

To launch channels, tap on the watch screen. You can also use voice search incompatible Apple Watch models. Additionally, the Roku app on the Apple Watch can be used to signal your Roku remote. (ANI)

