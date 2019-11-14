International Development News
Realme 5s to pack 5,000mAh battery; to launch alongside Realme X2 Pro on Nov 20

The upcoming budget smartphone will feature a 48MP primary lens as opposed to a 12MP lens on the Realme 5.

As already confirmed by the company, the Realme 5s will also pack a 5000mAh battery. Image Credit: Flipkart

The Realme 5s, the upgraded version of the Realme 5, is scheduled to be launched on November 20 alongside the Realme X2 Pro in India. Ahead of the official unveiling, the device has been listed on Flipkart, revealing some essential details including a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As already confirmed by the company, the Realme 5s will pack a 5000mAh battery which is the biggest on a Realme smartphone, to date. The upcoming budget smartphone will feature a 48-megapixel primary lens as opposed to a 12-megapixel lens on the Realme 5. Rest other specifications are expected to be similar to the Realme 5.

To recall, the Realme 5 which was launched back in August 2019 comes with splash-resistant design, IPS LCD display, Snapdragon 665 AIE processor, 12MP AI Quad Camera setup and a 5000mAh battery.

The Realme 5 features a13-megapixel front-facing camera with Slow Motion, Video Beautification and other features while the Quad Camera setup on the back includes a 12-megapixel primary camera powered by Sony IMX386 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel Ultra Wide-angle Lens with f/2.25 aperture that offers 119-degree field of view and, 2-megapixel Super Macro Lens and a 2-megapixel Portrait Lens.

Realme X2 PRO

The Realme X2 Pro which was launched in Mainland China in mid-Oct sports a 6.5-inch dew-drop Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 1000nits brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The flagship device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with the latest in-display fingerprint sensor that unlocks the device in just 0.23 seconds.

On the performance front, the device adopts an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Touted as India's fastest charging flagship, the 50W SuperVOOC Charging that delivers 100 percent charge in just 35 minutes. The device also comes with Vapor Cooling technology that reduces the temperature by up to 5-degree Celsius, thus offering an uninterrupted gaming session.

Image Credit: Weibo

The Quad camera module on the back panel incorporates a 64-megapixel primary lens powered by a Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture that supports 5X Hybrid Optical Zoom and 20X Hybrid zoom. The 8-megapixel Wide-Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture offers 115-degrees field-of-view and the last 2-megapixel Portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture supports super nightscape mode.

Additional rear camera features include 4K video recording at 30fps/60fps, 1080p video recording at 30fps/60fps, 720p Video recording at 30fps/60fps, Slow motion up to 960fps and Ultra image stabilization. The 16-megapixel front-facing camera also supports Electric image stabilization (EIS).

The upcoming flagship phone will be available for blind order on November 18. Only 855 customers will get a chance to pre-book the Realme X2 Pro on the first-come-first-serve basis with an advance deposit of Rs 1,000. The device will be released starting November 20.

