Apple may offer bundle of paid services as early as 2020: Report

Apple is reportedly looking at bundling its paid internet services as early as next year, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The internet services would include News+, AppleTV+ and Apple Music. Bundling these services would help the iPhone maker garner more subscribers, the publication notes.

Apple is already experimenting with the approach as it recently began offering free Apple TV+ to students who are Apple Music subscribers. (ANI)

