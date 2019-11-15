International Development News
Development News Edition

Boeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 07:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 07:07 IST
Boeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says
Image Credit: Reuters

Boeing's multibillion-dollar contract to build U.S. astronaut capsules received an "unnecessary" extension from NASA, a watchdog report said on Thursday, the latest management blunders in the agency's program to restart domestic human spaceflight.

NASA agreed to pay Boeing Co a $287 million premium for "additional flexibilities" to accelerate production of the company's Starliner crew vehicle and avoid an 18-month gap in flights to the International Space Station. NASA's inspector general called it an "unreasonable" boost to Boeing's fixed-priced $4.2 billion dollar contract. Instead, the inspector general said the space agency could have saved $144 million by making "simple changes" to Starliner's planned launch schedule, including buying additional seats from Russia's space agency, which the United States has been reliant on since the 2011 retirement of its space shuttle program.

Boeing and Elon Musk's SpaceX have received nearly $7 billion combined since 2014 from NASA to develop separate capsule systems designed to end U.S. reliance on Russia's Soyuz rocket for astronaut flights to the International Space Station. The program has been set back years by testing mishaps at both providers. NASA justified the additional funds to avoid a gap in space station operations. But SpaceX, the other provider, "was not provided an opportunity to propose a solution, even though the company previously offered shorter production lead times than Boeing," the report said.

NASA also justified the additional expense to ensure Boeing "continued as a second commercial crew provider," the report said. Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

In a response to the inspector general's report, NASA "strongly" disagreed with the report's findings that it overpaid Boeing, though it did agree the "complex and extensive" negotiations with the aerospace company could have resulted in a lower price. "However, this is an opinion, three years after the fact and there is no evidence to support the conclusion that Boeing would have agreed to lower prices," the agency said in a letter to the inspector general.

The report comes as Boeing faces scrutiny over its management of NASA's Space Launch System — a massive rocket whose development has been beset with delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns. It has also faced harsh criticism from U.S. lawmakers over its best-selling 737 MAX aircraft, which was grounded after two deadly crashes in five months killed 346 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Heat dump Cavs, extend best start in six years

Rookie Kendrick Nunn had 23 points and eight assists as the visiting Miami Heat enjoyed a fast start before holding on for a 108-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Nunn shot 10 of 16 from the floor on Thursday after going ...

Boeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says

Boeings multibillion-dollar contract to build U.S. astronaut capsules received an unnecessary extension from NASA, a watchdog report said on Thursday, the latest management blunders in the agencys program to restart domestic human spaceflig...

UPDATE 1-U.S. and China 'getting close' to trade deal -White House economic adviser

The United States and China are getting close to a trade agreement, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, citing what he called very constructive talks with Beijing about ending a 16-month trade war. Kudlow said negoti...

UPDATE 4-Anti-Islamic State coalition at odds on jihadi detainees

The United States on Thursday pressured members of a global coalition fighting Islamic State to allow foreign fighters to be repatriated but despite consensus on the gravity of the problem, disagreements on whether and how to send people ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019