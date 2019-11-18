Sony to roll out Android 10 update for Xperia 1, Xperia 5 next month

Japanese tech giant Sony recently released the Android 10 roadmap for its several devices including the recently launched Xperia 5. Starting next month, Sony's premium flagship Xperia 1 and the all-new Xperia 5 will get the latest Android OS upgrade.

"Owners of Sony's premium flagship Xperia 1 and recently announced Xperia 5 will be among the first to receive the new tech, which will be available this December," the Japanese company said in a blog post.

Other devices including Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium, and XZ3 will receive the upgrade in early 2020.

Android 10, the latest version of Google's OS was released back in September 2019 and Pixel devices were the first to receive the upgrade. Thereafter, leading smartphone brands including Xiaomi, OnePlus, Huawei pushed the update on its devices.

Android 10 introduces a host of new features and capabilities such as Gesture-based navigation mode, Dark theme, Focus Mode, Smart Reply, to name a few. The latest OS includes almost 50 changes to protect privacy and give users more control over their data, with improved system UI, stricter permissions, and restrictions on what data apps can use. With a new permission option, Users can now allow an app to access location only while the app is running in the foreground.

The newly-released Android 10 also brings 65 new emojis, including 53 emojis with gender-inclusive designs, support for direct audio streaming to hearing aid devices and timers to limit the time spent using certain apps or websites.